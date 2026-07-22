Ayesha Khan detained during protest

Actor Ayesha Khan has alleged that she was detained by Mumbai Police while attempting to join a student protest in Dadar, where she had gone to express solidarity with students protesting over the NEET controversy. In videos shared on Instagram, Khan claimed that she and her friends were taken into a police van before the protest had even begun. What Did Ayesha Khan Allege? According to Ayesha Khan, she had reached Dadar to support the student protesters peacefully. She alleged that police stopped her before the protest started and took her, along with her friends, into a police vehicle. Khan claimed that the police did not explain why they were being taken into the van. "What Law Have I Broken?" In the videos, Khan questioned why she had been taken into custody despite, according to her, not violating any law. She said she had only come to show solidarity with the students and asked why she was being prevented from doing so. Protests Continue Beyond Delhi Ayesha Khan's alleged detention comes as student protests and solidarity demonstrations over the NEET controversy have been reported in several cities beyond Delhi. The protests have drawn support from activists, politicians and members of the entertainment industry, with demonstrators calling for greater accountability over alleged examination irregularities.