I don't care: Rahul Gandhi on being manhandled by the Delhi Police

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has alleged that 152 paper leaks over the past decade have affected nearly 7.5 crore students and their families, while claiming there has been "zero conviction" in any of the cases. Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters on 22 July, a day after his detention during a protest near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, Gandhi accused the government of failing to protect the country's education system. Rahul Gandhi Alleges Education System Is 'Rigged' Rahul Gandhi claimed that India's education system has been "rigged" under the current government and said students from lower and middle-class families were bearing the brunt of repeated examination irregularities. He alleged that despite 152 paper leaks in the last 10 years, there had not been a single conviction. "At least 152 paper leaks have happened in the past 10 years. About 7.5 crore students and families have been affected because of this, but there has not been a single conviction," he said. Backs Student Protest Expressing support for the ongoing student protests in Delhi, Gandhi said the demonstrators were raising legitimate concerns and accused the government of using force against them. "Their demands are completely legitimate," he said. He added that the focus should remain on students, paper leaks and the education system rather than on his own detention. Rahul Gandhi's Three Demands During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi put forward three key demands: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, whom he described as "corrupt and incompetent". Accountability for those responsible for the alleged lapses in the NEET examination. An apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he referred to as "the top person" responsible for the situation. On His Detention Referring to his detention during Tuesday's protest, Gandhi said he was unconcerned about how he had been treated. "How I was treated is an irrelevant issue to me. I don't care... The focus has to be on what is done to the students, the education system, paper leaks, and the cost these children have been forced to pay." He added that the government's allegations against him had "no consequence" and reiterated that the debate should centre on examination reforms and accountability.