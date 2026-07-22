Earlier, LoP Rahul Gandhi alleged the Lok Sabha Speaker said he needed permission from the Centre to conduct a discussion on the issue.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to discuss the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament. Rijiju said discussions on the matter should be held according to parliamentary rules. He added that the date, duration and rules for the discussion would be decided after consultations with floor leaders of all parties. His statement came after Opposition MPs demanded a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in Parliament. The House was adjourned repeatedly amid the demand for a debate. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told him that permission from the government was needed to hold a discussion on the issue.