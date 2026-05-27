15-year-old girl killed in Iraq for refusing to marry her older cousin

Iraqi women’s rights groups alleged that 15-year-old Kawthar Bashar Al-Husayjawi was killed after refusing an arranged marriage to her older cousin. Media reports said the teenager had fled her home to escape the marriage, but was later traced and returned to her family before the alleged killing. The case gained wider attention after videos allegedly showing celebrations following her death circulated online. Honour killings continue to remain a major concern in Iraq, with human rights groups repeatedly raising alarm over violence against women and girls.