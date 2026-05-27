India
Society

15-year-old girl killed in Iraq for refusing to marry her older cousin

Iraqi women’s rights groups alleged that 15-year-old Kawthar Bashar Al-Husayjawi was killed after refusing an arranged marriage to her older cousin. Media reports said the teenager had fled her home to escape the marriage, but was later traced and returned to her family before the alleged killing. The case gained wider attention after videos allegedly showing celebrations following her death circulated online. Honour killings continue to remain a major concern in Iraq, with human rights groups repeatedly raising alarm over violence against women and girls.
Published on
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
India
Society

15-year-old girl killed in Iraq for refusing to marry her older cousin

Iraqi women’s rights groups alleged that 15-year-old Kawthar Bashar Al-Husayjawi was killed after refusing an arranged marriage to her older cousin. Media reports said the teenager had fled her home to escape the marriage, but was later traced and returned to her family before the alleged killing. The case gained wider attention after videos allegedly showing celebrations following her death circulated online. Honour killings continue to remain a major concern in Iraq, with human rights groups repeatedly raising alarm over violence against women and girls.
Publié le
27
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
À suivre
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata

On the same topic

a-cab-ride-turned-into-chaos-on-the-streets-of-kolkata
A Cab Ride Turned Into Chaos on the Streets of Kolkata
parents-heartwarming-reaction-to-son-s-job-at-google
Parents' heartwarming reaction to son's job at Google
sparkler-gun-explosion-leaves-woman-with-burn-injuries
Sparkler gun explosion leaves woman with burn injuries
employee-inks-manager-after-alleging-him-of-harassment
Employee inks manager after alleging him of harassment
assam-adopted-the-uniform-civil-code-bill-2026
Assam adopted the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026.
how-do-they-work-outdoors-in-46-c
How do they work outdoors in 46°C?

To learn more

No items found.