Abhijeet Dipke's desperate plea to the Delhi Police at Cockroach Janta Party protest

A video of Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke pleading with Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar has gone viral on social media. The video shows Dipke folding his hands and attempting to touch the feet of a police officer while requesting permission to put up a tarpaulin tent at the protest site. According to Dipke, the shelter was needed to protect students participating in a hunger strike from rain. In a post on X, Dipke said his team had been waiting for police approval for three days. He claimed that overnight rain left the protesters unable to sleep and soaked their belongings, while they continued waiting for permission to bring the tarpaulin inside. The protest is taking place at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where social activist Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike along with supporters. Sharing images from the site, Dipke questioned how authorities could be "so cruel and inhuman" towards the students, alleging they were being denied basic protection from the rain. The video has sparked debate online over the handling of protests during the monsoon and the conditions faced by demonstrators.