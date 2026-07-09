A viral video from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has reignited the debate over VIP culture after traffic was stopped to allow a Chief Minister's convoy to pass. In the video, a commuter questions why motorists should be delayed for a VIP movement and urges others waiting on the road to honk in protest. The clip has since been widely shared on social media, with many users criticising traffic restrictions imposed during the convoy's passage. Chief Ministers who receive Z or Z+ security cover are often provided with route clearances as part of their security protocol. Such arrangements are made to minimise security risks during official travel. The incident has revived a long-running discussion around VIP culture in India. In a 2017 episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an end to the VIP mindset, saying the country should replace "VIP" with "EPI" or "Every Person is Important." The Gwalior video has once again raised questions about balancing security requirements with public convenience.