Bhade ke ta**e: Devendra Fadnavis on his critics in Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a sharp attack on critics of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link project during a debate in the state Assembly. Responding to criticism over the recently inaugurated stretch, Fadnavis alleged that some social media users were being paid to target the project. In his speech, he also used a strong remark while defending the government's infrastructure work and warned that those who insult Maharashtra would not be spared. The remarks came after the Rs. 7,000-crore Missing Link section was temporarily closed following a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain, less than two months after it was inaugurated. The closure lasted around 18 hours, leaving vehicles stranded on both sides as authorities cleared debris and restored traffic. The incident prompted criticism from the Opposition, which questioned the quality of the project and sought accountability from the government.