Monsoon Fury Across India: Floods, Landslides And Rain Trigger Widespread Disruption

Heavy monsoon rain has brought widespread disruption across several parts of India, with viral videos capturing only a glimpse of the devastation unfolding across multiple states. In Maharashtra, videos showed a man trying to rescue his submerged car, a crocodile spotted on a flooded street in Raigad's Birwadi, and thousands of LPG cylinders being swept into the Patalganga River after flooding. In Gujarat's Surat, at least nine people died in rain-related incidents over two days, while more than 3,400 people were rescued after torrential rainfall caused rivers and creeks to overflow. In Kerala's Wayanad, a landslide struck a tunnel construction site, killing at least three workers and triggering a search operation for those reported missing. Heavy rain also caused a garbage mound to collapse onto a nearby building near Pune, prompting rescue teams to search for survivors. In Gurugram and across Delhi-NCR, prolonged rainfall led to severe waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions to daily life. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand continued to battle landslides, road blockages and rain-related fatalities as rescue and restoration efforts remained underway. As the southwest monsoon intensifies, authorities across several states remain on alert, with more rainfall forecast in many parts of the country.