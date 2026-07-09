West Bengal Minor Case: Police Say Prime Accused Was Paid Rs 10,000 To Lure Victim

"My son has been punished for what he did." Those were the words of Prabhas Mondal's mother after he was killed in a police encounter. According to police, Mondal had accepted Rs. 10,000 to lure the 12-year-old girl to the co-accused before the alleged crime in West Bengal.

In a fresh update to the West Bengal minor case, police have alleged that prime accused Prabhas Mondal accepted Rs 10,000 from his co-accused to bring the 12-year-old girl to them before the incident. According to police, Mondal made the disclosure during questioning. He later died in a police encounter after allegedly attempting to escape during a crime scene reconstruction. The development comes after a video of Mondal's mother surfaced online. Refusing to claim his body, she said her son had "done wrong" and had been punished for his actions. The case came to light after the 12-year-old girl, who had gone out to buy a birthday gift for a friend, did not return home. Her body was later found near a pond in South 24 Parganas. Police said the post-mortem confirmed sexual assault. The investigation into the remaining accused is ongoing.