India
Society

Authorities take action after school girls were seen clinging onto transformer to cross waterlogged road

A viral video of schoolgirls clinging to an electricity transformer's grill to cross a flooded road in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar raised questions over the city's drainage infrastructure.
Published on
08
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins
To be continued
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins
A viral video from Delhi's Swaroop Nagar has sparked concern after schoolgirls were seen holding onto the metal fence surrounding an electricity transformer to cross a waterlogged road. The incident occurred after heavy monsoon rain flooded a long stretch of the road, forcing children to navigate the narrow edge to avoid deep water. Residents said the waterlogging is a recurring problem and affects schoolchildren, elderly people and daily commuters whenever it rains heavily. The video renewed questions about Delhi's monsoon preparedness and the safety of pedestrians in flood-prone areas. Following the public outrage, teams from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reached the site and started temporary repair work. Officials said the damaged road has already been approved for reconstruction, with permanent work expected to begin after the monsoon season. The incident comes as several parts of Delhi continue to experience heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming days, with low-lying areas likely to remain vulnerable to flooding. The viral visuals have once again highlighted the challenges posed by poor drainage infrastructure in parts of the national capital despite annual pre-monsoon preparations.
India
Society

Authorities take action after school girls were seen clinging onto transformer to cross waterlogged road

A viral video of schoolgirls clinging to an electricity transformer's grill to cross a flooded road in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar raised questions over the city's drainage infrastructure.
Publié le
08
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins
À suivre
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins
A viral video from Delhi's Swaroop Nagar has sparked concern after schoolgirls were seen holding onto the metal fence surrounding an electricity transformer to cross a waterlogged road. The incident occurred after heavy monsoon rain flooded a long stretch of the road, forcing children to navigate the narrow edge to avoid deep water. Residents said the waterlogging is a recurring problem and affects schoolchildren, elderly people and daily commuters whenever it rains heavily. The video renewed questions about Delhi's monsoon preparedness and the safety of pedestrians in flood-prone areas. Following the public outrage, teams from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reached the site and started temporary repair work. Officials said the damaged road has already been approved for reconstruction, with permanent work expected to begin after the monsoon season. The incident comes as several parts of Delhi continue to experience heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain, thunderstorms and strong winds over the coming days, with low-lying areas likely to remain vulnerable to flooding. The viral visuals have once again highlighted the challenges posed by poor drainage infrastructure in parts of the national capital despite annual pre-monsoon preparations.

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