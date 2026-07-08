India
Society

Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada condemned online trolls after they allegedly wished death upon her three-year-old twins. Husband Rahul Ravindran recently quit X over the abuse.
Published on
08
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
IIT Kanpur Employee Allegedly Attacked With Brick After Rejecting Marriage Proposal
IIT Kanpur employee attacked
To be continued
IIT Kanpur Employee Allegedly Attacked With Brick After Rejecting Marriage Proposal
IIT Kanpur employee attacked
Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken out after online trolls allegedly targeted her family, including her three-year-old twins, with abusive messages and death threats following social media posts by her husband, filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran. The backlash came after Rahul commented on the alleged murder case involving Ketan Agarwal and his fiancée, Siya Goyal. According to Chinmayi, the online abuse escalated to the point where trolls began wishing death upon their children. In a video shared on X, Chinmayi said Rahul decided to leave the platform after reading a post that called for the death of their son. She said seeing their children targeted pushed him beyond his limit. Chinmayi also criticised the growing culture of online abuse, misogyny and harassment, saying that involving young children in such attacks crossed all boundaries. She said she had never seen people bring three-year-old children into online hostility in such a manner. Later, she shared screenshots of messages she alleged were sent by trolls targeting her family. She claimed some users wished harm upon her children and urged people not to support individuals who encourage such behaviour online. Rahul Ravindran had earlier announced his exit from X, saying the abusive posts directed at his family deeply affected him and prompted him to delete the app from his phone. The incident has sparked widespread discussion on online harassment, with many social media users expressing support for the couple and condemning the targeting of children.
India
Society

Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Trolls Over Death Threats Targeting Her 3-Year-Old Twins

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada condemned online trolls after they allegedly wished death upon her three-year-old twins. Husband Rahul Ravindran recently quit X over the abuse.
Publié le
08
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
IIT Kanpur Employee Allegedly Attacked With Brick After Rejecting Marriage Proposal
À suivre
IIT Kanpur Employee Allegedly Attacked With Brick After Rejecting Marriage Proposal
Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripaada has spoken out after online trolls allegedly targeted her family, including her three-year-old twins, with abusive messages and death threats following social media posts by her husband, filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran. The backlash came after Rahul commented on the alleged murder case involving Ketan Agarwal and his fiancée, Siya Goyal. According to Chinmayi, the online abuse escalated to the point where trolls began wishing death upon their children. In a video shared on X, Chinmayi said Rahul decided to leave the platform after reading a post that called for the death of their son. She said seeing their children targeted pushed him beyond his limit. Chinmayi also criticised the growing culture of online abuse, misogyny and harassment, saying that involving young children in such attacks crossed all boundaries. She said she had never seen people bring three-year-old children into online hostility in such a manner. Later, she shared screenshots of messages she alleged were sent by trolls targeting her family. She claimed some users wished harm upon her children and urged people not to support individuals who encourage such behaviour online. Rahul Ravindran had earlier announced his exit from X, saying the abusive posts directed at his family deeply affected him and prompted him to delete the app from his phone. The incident has sparked widespread discussion on online harassment, with many social media users expressing support for the couple and condemning the targeting of children.

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