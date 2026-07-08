Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway Road Rage: Three Arrested After Driver Assaulted Before Family

A minor collision on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway allegedly escalated into a violent road rage incident, leading to the arrest of three people and the booking of five others. According to police, the incident began near the Srirangapatna toll plaza after two cars brushed against each other. Although both parties initially settled the matter and drove away, the occupants of one vehicle allegedly stopped later to inspect the damage and concluded it was more serious than they had first believed. Police said the group then chased the other car, forced it to stop and allegedly assaulted the driver, identified as Kumar, in front of his family. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to assault, criminal intimidation and acts endangering life. The investigation is ongoing. The incident has once again brought the issue of road rage into focus. Government data shows that cases of road rage and rash driving in India increased from around 1.5 lakh in 2019 to more than 2 lakh in 2021. Research published in SAGE Journals has also found that drivers with higher levels of anger are more likely to react aggressively to triggers such as honking and wrong-side overtaking, making them significantly more prone to road rage.