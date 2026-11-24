A woman was rescued from Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Dam after jumping into the water. She alleged that her husband had been harassing her for days.

A woman was rescued from Bhopal’s Bhadbhada Dam after jumping into the water following days of alleged harassment by her husband. Boatmen spotted the woman drowning and rushed to pull her out of the water. After the rescue, police counselled the woman and her family. The woman alleged that her husband had been harassing her for several days, prompting her to take the step. The incident comes amid figures on suicide deaths in India. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the country recorded more than 1.7 lakh suicides in 2024, with marriage-related issues accounting for around 5% of the cases. Housewives accounted for nearly half of female suicide victims that year, making them the second-largest group by occupation among those who died by suicide.