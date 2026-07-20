"Cockroaches" vs. the State | What the 20 July March to Parliament Protest felt like On The Ground

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest entered a new phase on 20 July, as protesters started a march towards the Parliament. Their demand? The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability for the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, which contributed to the deaths of around 12 students by suicide. While the plan might not have materialised as per expectations due to heavy police and armed forces presence, the protesters were not going anywhere.