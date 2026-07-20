India
Society

Parliament gates closed amid tightened security measures in Delhi

Security around Parliament was tightened, with several of its gates closed as protests continued in the national capital. Police increased deployment and restricted movement around the Parliament as the protesters marched towards the complex. Some MPs were seen leaving the building as the situation remained under close watch. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police as reported by The Times of India.
Published on
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Tourist suffers fractures after zipline cord snaps at resort in Karnataka
Tourist suffers fractures after zipline cord snaps at resort in Karnataka
To be continued
Tourist suffers fractures after zipline cord snaps at resort in Karnataka
Tourist suffers fractures after zipline cord snaps at resort in Karnataka
India
Society

Parliament gates closed amid tightened security measures in Delhi

Security around Parliament was tightened, with several of its gates closed as protests continued in the national capital. Police increased deployment and restricted movement around the Parliament as the protesters marched towards the complex. Some MPs were seen leaving the building as the situation remained under close watch. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police as reported by The Times of India.
Publié le
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Tourist suffers fractures after zipline cord snaps at resort in Karnataka
À suivre
Tourist suffers fractures after zipline cord snaps at resort in Karnataka

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