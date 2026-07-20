Parliament gates closed amid tightened security measures in Delhi
Security around Parliament was tightened, with several of its gates closed as protests continued in the national capital. Police increased deployment and restricted movement around the Parliament as the protesters marched towards the complex. Some MPs were seen leaving the building as the situation remained under close watch. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police as reported by The Times of India.
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Parliament gates closed amid tightened security measures in Delhi
Security around Parliament was tightened, with several of its gates closed as protests continued in the national capital. Police increased deployment and restricted movement around the Parliament as the protesters marched towards the complex. Some MPs were seen leaving the building as the situation remained under close watch. Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by the Delhi Police as reported by The Times of India.
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