Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Amid Shreya Kalra Allegations

Television actor Gautami Kapoor has publicly defended her husband, Ram Kapoor, amid the controversy surrounding his interactions with fellow contestant Shreya Kalra on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. The debate began after Shreya Kalra alleged that Ram Kapoor repeatedly crossed her personal boundaries on the reality show. Referring to an earlier incident where Ram kissed her on the cheek after she won a task, Shreya said that if he tried to kiss her again, she would tell him that "even my father doesn't kiss me this much." She also accused him of making her uncomfortable and called for better personal boundaries. Responding to the criticism, Gautami Kapoor shared a video on social media urging people not to judge her husband based on edited reality show episodes. She said Ram Kapoor is "all heart" and entered the show without any strategy. "A lot of people are calling him sleazy and making harsh comments. This is the way Ram is. He is affectionate with everyone, and if he had actually behaved inappropriately, the contestants would have called him out much earlier," she said. Gautami also suggested that the recent controversy may have intensified after Ram did not support Shreya during a key decision in the game. She added that viewers only see edited footage and should avoid drawing conclusions without knowing the full context. She further appealed to audiences to be mindful of the impact online criticism has on contestants' families, saying the comments eventually affect loved ones outside the show. The controversy has sparked debate on social media over personal boundaries, consent and the behaviour expected from contestants on reality television. Neither the show's makers nor Ram Kapoor have issued a separate statement on the allegations so far.