Police fired tear gas at CJP protesters after trying to stop their march near Raisina Road which is around 200 metres from Parliament. Security was tightened and increased as police used batons to disperse the crowd, NDTV reported. Several protesters were injured and received first aid at the site, as per the Hindu. According to eyewitnesses, this was done to disperse hundreds of students and youth activists marching from Mandi House Metro Station towards Jantar Mantar. Later, the CJP said the Centre had reached out for talks, and that two of its spokespersons would meet Union Minister JP Nadda to present the group's demands, according to the Hindu.

Delhi Police fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during the party's 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi on Monday. Thousands of protesters had gathered at Jantar Mantar before marching towards Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session. Police had earlier denied permission for the march and imposed restrictions on large gatherings in the area. According to reports, protesters attempted to move past police barricades near Raisina Road, prompting security personnel to use tear gas and lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Several protesters and police personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries during the clashes. Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi, while multiple Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth, were temporarily closed due to security concerns. The CJP urged its supporters to remain peaceful despite the police action. In a message on social media, the party asked protesters to stay calm and continue the demonstration peacefully. The protest is centred on alleged irregularities in NEET and demands for education reforms, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike before being shifted to hospital, has backed the movement. The march comes amid heightened security in the national capital as Parliament's Monsoon Session begins. Delhi Police had warned that action would be taken against anyone participating in an unauthorised gathering or march.