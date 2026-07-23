What is keeping protesters at Jantar Mantar despite the 20 July crackdown?

"This is not going to die down." Just two days after the 20 July “Sansad Chalo" march turned violent, we returned to the protest against the education system at Jantar Mantar to see how the events had impacted those still on the ground. A woman who survived a stampede-like situation described the events, and said her resolve to remain on the ground was only strengthened.