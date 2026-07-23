India
Society

What is keeping protesters at Jantar Mantar despite the 20 July crackdown?

"This is not going to die down." Just two days after the 20 July “Sansad Chalo" march turned violent, we returned to the protest against the education system at Jantar Mantar to see how the events had impacted those still on the ground. A woman who survived a stampede-like situation described the events, and said her resolve to remain on the ground was only strengthened.
Published on
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
To be continued
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
India
Society

What is keeping protesters at Jantar Mantar despite the 20 July crackdown?

"This is not going to die down." Just two days after the 20 July “Sansad Chalo" march turned violent, we returned to the protest against the education system at Jantar Mantar to see how the events had impacted those still on the ground. A woman who survived a stampede-like situation described the events, and said her resolve to remain on the ground was only strengthened.
Publié le
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
À suivre
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video

On the same topic

mumbai-cop-suspended-after-viral-video
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
delhi-s-jantar-mantar-protests-spurge-across-the-country
Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protests spurge across the country
how-prepared-were-protesters-for-the-march-to-parliament
How Prepared Were Protesters For The March To Parliament?
journalist-raf-personnel-attacked-during-protest
Journalist, RAF personnel attacked during protest
how-women-were-treated-during-the-cjp-protest
How women were treated during the CJP protest
the-us-india-deal-brings-farmers-back-to-the-streets
The US-India deal brings farmers back to the streets

To learn more

No items found.