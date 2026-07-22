Tensions escalated during the protest in Delhi, with journalists, security personnel and police among those who came under attack.

A journalist and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were among those affected during clashes at a protest over India’s education system in Delhi. Journalist Dev Kotak alleged that members of the crowd tore his clothes and took away his phone, wallet and glasses while he was covering the protest. Other journalists also reported incidents of alleged harassment and attacks while reporting from the protest site. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) condemned the violence and appealed for peace and restraint. Earlier, the Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel were injured during the unrest. Security forces were deployed as tensions continued at the protest location.