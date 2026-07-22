India
Society

Journalist, RAF personnel attacked during protest

Tensions escalated during the protest in Delhi, with journalists, security personnel and police among those who came under attack.
Published on
22
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How women were treated during the CJP protest
Jantar Mantar Protest Videos Show Police Action on Women Protesters During CJP March
To be continued
How women were treated during the CJP protest
Jantar Mantar Protest Videos Show Police Action on Women Protesters During CJP March
A journalist and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were among those affected during clashes at a protest over India’s education system in Delhi. Journalist Dev Kotak alleged that members of the crowd tore his clothes and took away his phone, wallet and glasses while he was covering the protest. Other journalists also reported incidents of alleged harassment and attacks while reporting from the protest site. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) condemned the violence and appealed for peace and restraint. Earlier, the Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel were injured during the unrest. Security forces were deployed as tensions continued at the protest location.
India
Society

Journalist, RAF personnel attacked during protest

Tensions escalated during the protest in Delhi, with journalists, security personnel and police among those who came under attack.
Publié le
22
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
How women were treated during the CJP protest
À suivre
How women were treated during the CJP protest
A journalist and a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were among those affected during clashes at a protest over India’s education system in Delhi. Journalist Dev Kotak alleged that members of the crowd tore his clothes and took away his phone, wallet and glasses while he was covering the protest. Other journalists also reported incidents of alleged harassment and attacks while reporting from the protest site. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) condemned the violence and appealed for peace and restraint. Earlier, the Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel were injured during the unrest. Security forces were deployed as tensions continued at the protest location.

On the same topic

how-women-were-treated-during-the-cjp-protest
How women were treated during the CJP protest
the-us-india-deal-brings-farmers-back-to-the-streets
The US-India deal brings farmers back to the streets
neet-protest-at-jantar-mantar-strangers-send-burgers-pizza-and-biryani-to-students
NEET Protest at Jantar Mantar: Strangers Send Burgers, Pizza and Biryani to Students
what-happened-at-jp-nadda-s-residence-during-the-20-july-march-to-parliament
What happened at JP Nadda's residence during the 20 July march to Parliament?
vijeta-dahiya-defends-himself
Who Is Vijeta Dahiya? CJP Leader Defends Himself After Viral Burger Video
a-delivery-that-sparked-a-debate
A delivery that sparked a debate

To learn more

No items found.