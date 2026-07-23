Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protests spurge across the country
From dancing to the water cannons in Patna to silent marches in Mizoram and demonstrations in Mumbai, the movement that began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has spread across the country, with protesters continuing to demand accountability and education reforms following the NEET paper leak.
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Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protests spurge across the country
From dancing to the water cannons in Patna to silent marches in Mizoram and demonstrations in Mumbai, the movement that began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has spread across the country, with protesters continuing to demand accountability and education reforms following the NEET paper leak.
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