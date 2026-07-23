India
Society

Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protests spurge across the country

From dancing to the water cannons in Patna to silent marches in Mizoram and demonstrations in Mumbai, the movement that began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has spread across the country, with protesters continuing to demand accountability and education reforms following the NEET paper leak.
Published on
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
To be continued
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
India
Society

Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protests spurge across the country

From dancing to the water cannons in Patna to silent marches in Mizoram and demonstrations in Mumbai, the movement that began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has spread across the country, with protesters continuing to demand accountability and education reforms following the NEET paper leak.
Publié le
23
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video
À suivre
Mumbai cop suspended after viral video

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