India
Society

How Prepared Were Protesters For The March To Parliament?

Before setting out towards Parliament, protesters shared how they had planned the march, what they were carrying, and why they believed it was important to keep going despite heavy police deployment and barricades across central Delhi. We spoke to participants on the ground to understand their preparations, expectations, and determination as they demanded accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Published on
22
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Journalist, RAF personnel attacked during protest
Delhi Protest Violence: Journalist Dev Kotak Allegedly Attacked During Education System Protest
To be continued
Journalist, RAF personnel attacked during protest
Delhi Protest Violence: Journalist Dev Kotak Allegedly Attacked During Education System Protest
India
Society

How Prepared Were Protesters For The March To Parliament?

Before setting out towards Parliament, protesters shared how they had planned the march, what they were carrying, and why they believed it was important to keep going despite heavy police deployment and barricades across central Delhi. We spoke to participants on the ground to understand their preparations, expectations, and determination as they demanded accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Publié le
22
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Journalist, RAF personnel attacked during protest
À suivre
Journalist, RAF personnel attacked during protest

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