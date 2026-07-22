How Prepared Were Protesters For The March To Parliament?
Before setting out towards Parliament, protesters shared how they had planned the march, what they were carrying, and why they believed it was important to keep going despite heavy police deployment and barricades across central Delhi. We spoke to participants on the ground to understand their preparations, expectations, and determination as they demanded accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
/
/
How Prepared Were Protesters For The March To Parliament?
Before setting out towards Parliament, protesters shared how they had planned the march, what they were carrying, and why they believed it was important to keep going despite heavy police deployment and barricades across central Delhi. We spoke to participants on the ground to understand their preparations, expectations, and determination as they demanded accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.