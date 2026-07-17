A 57-year-old domestic worker was killed after a woman allegedly ran over her with a Mahindra Thar while reversing the vehicle inside a residential society in Gurugram, Haryana. The incident took place at Ansal Aralia Society in Sector 67, where the victim, identified as Guddi, was reportedly sleeping in the parking area when the SUV ran over her. What Happened? According to police, Guddi, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, was asleep in the society's parking area when a red Mahindra Thar, allegedly being reversed by a woman, ran over her. She was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Family's Allegations The victim's family has alleged that: The woman was driving negligently. Guddi was shifted to a private hospital after the accident. After doctors declared her dead, the body was allegedly brought back to the society's parking area. The accused then returned to her apartment and remained inside her flat after the incident. Police Investigation Police have identified the accused as Neetu, a 50-year-old private teacher. She has been detained for questioning as investigators examine the exact sequence of events and whether the case involves negligence or other criminal offences. Authorities said the victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. No Complaint Filed Yet Despite the incident, the victim's family had not filed a formal police complaint at the time of reporting. Police said the investigation is continuing, and further legal action will depend on the findings of the inquiry and any complaint filed by the family.