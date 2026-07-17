India has launched its first hydrogen-powered train, marking a significant step in the country's clean energy and sustainable transport ambitions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the NaMo Green Rail on July 17, 2026. The hydrogen-powered train has been designed, engineered and built in India and joins a small group of countries that have introduced hydrogen-powered rail services. What Is India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train? The NaMo Green Rail is India's first domestically built hydrogen-powered passenger train. Unlike diesel locomotives, it emits only heat and water vapour during operation, making it a zero-emission alternative for non-electrified railway routes. Route And Operations The train will operate between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. Route length: 90 km Frequency: Two return trips daily Maximum speed: 75 km/h Seating capacity: Around 2,600 passengers across 10 coaches Why Hydrogen Trains Matter India has already electrified almost its entire railway network. However, hydrogen-powered trains can serve routes where electrification is difficult or uneconomical. Hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity by combining hydrogen with oxygen, producing only water vapour and heat as by-products. This makes them a cleaner alternative to diesel-powered trains. India's Green Rail Push The launch forms part of India's broader clean energy strategy. The government aims to make Indian Railways net zero by 2030 through electrification, renewable energy and alternative fuels such as hydrogen. The hydrogen train also supports India's efforts to reduce carbon emissions and expand the use of green hydrogen across sectors. Countries With Hydrogen-Powered Trains India joins a small group of nations operating hydrogen-powered trains, including: Germany Japan China United States Germany introduced the world's first hydrogen-powered passenger train fleet in 2022.