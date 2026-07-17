The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2026 results, with 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical courses. More than 58% of the successful candidates are women, continuing the trend of strong female representation in India's largest medical entrance examination. However, this year's results come after one of the most controversial NEET cycles in recent years. Why Was NEET UG 2026 Conducted Twice? The original NEET UG examination, held on 3 May 2026, was cancelled following allegations of a question paper leak. The NTA later conducted a re-examination on 21 June 2026, with nearly 20 lakh candidates appearing across thousands of centres in India and abroad. The results were announced on 16 July 2026. 58% Of Qualified Candidates Are Women According to the NTA: 11.21 lakh candidates qualified More than 58% of the qualified candidates are women Nearly 20 lakh students appeared for the re-examination The exam was conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 international cities. A Year Marked By Controversy The paper leak controversy overshadowed the examination process and triggered widespread protests, legal scrutiny and uncertainty for lakhs of aspirants. The fallout also had a devastating human cost. According to The Indian Express, at least 12 students allegedly died by suicide in the aftermath of the paper leak controversy. For many aspirants, the declaration of results marked the end of months of anxiety after the original examination was scrapped and candidates were asked to appear for the test again.