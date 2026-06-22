People jumped to escape fire that engulfed a building in Lucknow

A massive fire broke out at a coaching centre-cum-gaming zone in the Aliganj area of Lucknow, triggering panic and a large-scale rescue operation. Emergency services rushed to the spot and began evacuating people from the building as thick smoke engulfed the premises. Several injured persons were taken for medical treatment, while officials continued searches inside the affected structure amid fears that more people could be trapped. The exact cause of the fire was not immediately known, and an investigation has been initiated.