Shiv Sena Corporator Accused Of Assaulting Doctors At Thane Hospital

A video showing Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) corporator Ramesh Mhatre allegedly assaulting doctors at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli has sparked widespread debate over violence against healthcare workers. According to police and news reports, the confrontation took place after the family of a patient alleged there had been a delay in treatment. Hospital staff had reportedly informed them that the newborn might need to be shifted to another facility because the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was full. Following the incident, Mhatre was arrested. A court later directed police to produce him physically after rejecting a request for his appearance via video conference. Meanwhile, two doctors involved in the incident reportedly stopped reporting for duty, citing safety concerns. The Shiv Sena said it does not condone violence and stated that internal action would be taken if any party worker was found guilty. Mhatre, however, denied assaulting the doctors. Speaking to media outlets, he claimed the patient had not received timely treatment and said his intervention had saved the lives of the woman and her child. The incident has renewed attention on workplace violence in healthcare. A 2026 survey published in the National Medical Journal of India found that a majority of doctors had experienced or witnessed abuse while on duty.