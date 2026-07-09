India
Society

The FBI's India Gang Files | What is Operation Hard Ball

The FBI and US prosecutors have unveiled Operation Hard Ball, a sweeping international investigation into three India-based organised crime groups. Authorities say the operation led to 24 arrests, 37 people being charged, and the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash. Among those named in the US indictments are Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. Prosecutors have linked the alleged criminal network to several high-profile incidents, including the firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence and attacks targeting properties linked to Gippy Grewal, AP Dhillon and Kapil Sharma in Canada. So, what exactly is Operation Hard Ball? Here's what the FBI and US prosecutors have revealed.
Published on
09
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Shiv Sena Corporator Accused Of Assaulting Doctors At Thane Hospital
Shiv Sena Corporator Accused Of Assaulting Doctors At Thane Hospital
To be continued
Shiv Sena Corporator Accused Of Assaulting Doctors At Thane Hospital
Shiv Sena Corporator Accused Of Assaulting Doctors At Thane Hospital
India
Society

The FBI's India Gang Files | What is Operation Hard Ball

The FBI and US prosecutors have unveiled Operation Hard Ball, a sweeping international investigation into three India-based organised crime groups. Authorities say the operation led to 24 arrests, 37 people being charged, and the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash. Among those named in the US indictments are Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. Prosecutors have linked the alleged criminal network to several high-profile incidents, including the firing outside Salman Khan's Mumbai residence and attacks targeting properties linked to Gippy Grewal, AP Dhillon and Kapil Sharma in Canada. So, what exactly is Operation Hard Ball? Here's what the FBI and US prosecutors have revealed.
Publié le
09
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Shiv Sena Corporator Accused Of Assaulting Doctors At Thane Hospital
À suivre
Shiv Sena Corporator Accused Of Assaulting Doctors At Thane Hospital

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