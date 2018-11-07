Compostable crisp packets

Crisp packets litter many of Britain's most beautiful places- and it'll take decades for them to break down into harmful microplastics. Here's one company taking the initiative to change.
8 comments
Connor H.26/11/2018 07:36
Not plastic
Tayfur A.22/11/2018 11:54
taking action works man
Jaiq M.15/11/2018 12:18
Enter the pit of Sarlacc little crisp
Steven M.11/11/2018 19:54
So it's as cheap as normal crisp packets?
Stephen F.11/11/2018 11:52
They could reduce waste by 50oercent by reducing the size of the packet to fit the contents rather than selling us fresh air in over sized packaging.
Amber D.10/11/2018 17:26
. lauren eats most of these
Roo P.09/11/2018 23:20
Did you steal footage from The StoryBots?
Carl F.09/11/2018 13:28
amazing