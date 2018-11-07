back

Compostable crisp packets

Crisp packets litter many of Britain's most beautiful places- and it'll take decades for them to break down into harmful microplastics. Here's one company taking the initiative to change.

07/11/2018 17:57
  • 44.7k
  • 11

And even more

  1. Life chances rich vs poor in the UK

  2. The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

  3. How much has ghost Brexit cost?

  4. The life of Arnold Schwarzenegger

  5. Theresa May, Boris Johnson and the "glass cliff"

  6. Global climate injustice

8 comments

  • Connor H.
    26/11/2018 07:36

    Not plastic

  • Tayfur A.
    22/11/2018 11:54

    taking action works man

  • Jaiq M.
    15/11/2018 12:18

    Enter the pit of Sarlacc little crisp

  • Steven M.
    11/11/2018 19:54

    So it's as cheap as normal crisp packets?

  • Stephen F.
    11/11/2018 11:52

    They could reduce waste by 50oercent by reducing the size of the packet to fit the contents rather than selling us fresh air in over sized packaging.

  • Amber D.
    10/11/2018 17:26

    . lauren eats most of these

  • Roo P.
    09/11/2018 23:20

    Did you steal footage from The StoryBots?

  • Carl F.
    09/11/2018 13:28

    amazing