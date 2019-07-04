back

Crossing to France in 1961

Before Britain joined the EU, crossing the Channel was a lot like this. #tbt

04/07/2019 12:03updated: 04/07/2019 17:40
  • 36.2k
  • 6

And even more

  1. The life of Karl Marx

  2. Princess Diana on children and family

  3. Why Operation Yellowhammer

  4. Paul McCartney Throwback

  5. Crossing to France in 1961

  6. The life of David Attenborough

4 comments

  • Mark A.
    07/07/2019 20:29

    Remember this

  • Eoin B.
    07/07/2019 12:35

    my demands are simple 1. go on holiday with you 2. have it be exactly like this 3. leave the European Union on WTO terms

  • Reter P.
    07/07/2019 09:09

    I genuinely don’t follow. Crossing the English Channel has no bearing on political association in or out of the E.U. Or am I missing something? Does leaving the E.U. Mean we will no longer have Brut on the shelves? Every cloud then.

  • Andrew F.
    07/07/2019 04:09

    A different world and a different time, we can't ever go back to even if we wanted