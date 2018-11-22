back
3 times the British Museum didn’t return looted artefacts
“The marbles belong to the British Museum.” Not once, not twice but more than thrice. That’s how many times the British Museum has refused to return looted artefacts. 🗿
22/11/2018 15:01
- 42.0k
- 177
- 54
37 comments
Liz O.26/11/2019 23:32
Yes they should be returned.
Bernie D.23/11/2019 17:34
Thieving British Establishment ,makes me ashamed !! I'm so glad I'm Scottish
Jason M.25/11/2018 17:34
It's shit like this that causes wars so what if we took them in 1800s alot has changed like hanging in public for one just give them back and save a conflict simple we took them. the world is meant to b a peaceful and lovable also a livable place we can all call home if we keep secrets and property that descent belong to us we may as well b chimps just to clarify we r human
Aidan T.25/11/2018 11:32
I’ve never been so proud of my country
Aidan T.25/11/2018 11:32
I’ve never been so proud of my country
Lu D.25/11/2018 06:11
For us Mexicanos is the penacho of Moctezuma.......
Gordon K.24/11/2018 22:04
Elgin didn’t steal anything he purchased them to save them as locals where breaking down the monuments to get lime etc out of them. Elgin paid a kings ransom for them. So jog on
Chris H.24/11/2018 21:25
Surely it’s better they are kept in a museum not just in Britain but anywhere in the world, than just left to turn to dust. Britain (and other western countries that have exhibits) actively invite students from around the world to view and research them. There’s no admission for any nationality to enter and enjoy them in Britain. Easter island, Greece, Nigeria, you’ve seen the state of the sights they were taken from. Surely better off displayed, preserved, studied and enjoyed than left in the dirt.
Ot D.24/11/2018 20:08
you snooze you lose.
Joe D.24/11/2018 19:29
The British empire nothing but thieves and scumbags
Caroline L.24/11/2018 19:12
“One of its famous monolith” no it doesn’t belong to Britain, one of *Easter Island’s famous monoliths
Rachel D.24/11/2018 15:36
🤬
Mia C.24/11/2018 15:27
The selfish and arrogant brits? Nah.. wont happen.
Charlie W.24/11/2018 12:59
Okay so our empire took ALOT of stuff and sites like Brut and Vice are just thriving off anything slightly out of line with Britain as they have a left wing agenda which is fine. But let me ask you this. Would these countries who want there stones back still be begging if we gave there stones back and took away the MILLIONS in foreign aid we give each year that doesn’t even see the poor people in those countries it just goes straight to the government. Fuck off
Ryan W.24/11/2018 11:20
Yeah but like it or not stealing things is part of our history hence why stolen artefacts are on display in our museums.
Jake G.24/11/2018 10:51
They belong to us now! 🏴
Patricia J.24/11/2018 09:27
Well said. People should look into the history of the artefacts before getting on their soapbox.
Jim O.24/11/2018 08:18
What would you expect from the UK? The biggest terrorists in history
James C.24/11/2018 03:14
Foreigners think we looted their artefacts and displayed them in our museums to represent their history, when in actuality they're displayed to represent the proud British tradition of assuming that everything is ours unless it has a foreign flag bolted to it. It's our culture, you can't have it back.
Chris W.23/11/2018 23:52
Classic British taking things that doesn’t belong to them