Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques
A terrorist attack left 49 people dead in two New Zealand mosques. The main suspect is Australian. The Australian Prime Minister delivered this powerful speech:
15/03/2019 12:34updated: 18/03/2019 17:40
Saleem V.21/03/2019 15:06
A British survivor of the Christchurch terror attack has said he does not know how he escaped "without a scratch". Nathan Smith, who converted to Islam after moving to New Zealand 13 years ago, was worshipping in the Al Noor mosque when the lone gunman struck on Friday.
Saleem V.19/03/2019 22:47
THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF TERRORISTS THE FAR RIGHT WHITE SUPREMACISTS IN AUSTRALIA . . . STOP THIS EVIL AND CRACK DOWN ON THEM!!! THE NO GOOD FOR NOTHING DESPICABLES OF LOW LIFE!! AND COLD BLOODED KILLERS
Xheladin M.17/03/2019 08:02
Black white jelo all color one people we came from Abraham and eve
Diederik D.16/03/2019 22:24
Hmmm normally I'd feel sorry N all but... Karma sucks doesn't it
Pop D.16/03/2019 21:39
*Any muslin terror attack happens* The media: *briefly covers it* *Christian terror attach occurs* The media: OMG NAZIIIIIIIIS
Kausar R.16/03/2019 18:59
Great speech !!! Just we are really shocked
Chris B.16/03/2019 18:51
He looks devastated
Самоил М.16/03/2019 18:02
49 People died.He Laughs like a idiot.
Charles D.16/03/2019 15:58
Wellsaid..Rip..wanker..hang him
Muhammad Z.16/03/2019 14:47
My country 6 people dead 😥
Berenice V.16/03/2019 13:50
Since the beginning of the year, Muslim extremists have killed in Nigeria 120 Christians. To this no words. No condemnation. No grief. No tears.
Tipu A.16/03/2019 12:10
Mr Prime Minister why you not say it's a terrorist attack??
Bojan L.16/03/2019 06:02
>_> that monster wasn't right-wing... Nor was he caused by the right-wing... Stop politicizing this horrible act of terrorism
Richard M.16/03/2019 05:06
Words are shit. Destroy every single weapon on the planet. Electrocute Donald Trump. Imprison his entire family. Castrate every single Catholic priest.
William L.16/03/2019 03:56
My deepest condolence. :'(
Remigus I.16/03/2019 00:37
240 innocent Christians was killed 2days ago in kaduna State in northern NIGERIA. No BBC no CNN to report it because Christians was killed. Every life's matters. Christians in Nigeria needs justice.
Maria B.15/03/2019 13:16
How awful. Rip
Sandra B.15/03/2019 13:13
This is devastating ! Words cannot express my sorrow for these families and friends.
Zainab H.15/03/2019 13:03
You are criminals