back
Rachel Riley opens up about online abuse
"Knowledge and truth are our only weapons." After facing online abuse, here is Rachel Riley's plea to keep growing anti-Semitism in check. This comes after a shock poll from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust showing that 1 in 20 Britons don't believe the Holocaust happened.
28/01/2019 16:52updated: 05/03/2019 12:22
- 25.1k
- 98
- 6
4 comments
Lucy R.30/01/2019 14:15
Well said Rachel
Eve F.30/01/2019 12:26
do some research Brut Rachel Riley is an untrustworthy resource.. she is ignorant and a liar.she maybe good at maths but goes around calling folks antisemitic, who have fought antisemitism longer than she has been alive. she points the finger, crys wolf who knows why? other than character assassination or maybe self promotion. she is a disgrace to all those who defend against antisemitism. shame on her. she is another individual who believes criticism of israel is antisemitic aswell the use of BDS.
Monica J.30/01/2019 11:26
There is anti Semitism in labour... but there’s that and more in the right. That’s the problem. All media coverage is on labour, which is fair to an extent as it’s a real issue, but when the media’s more willing to criticise the opposition than the actual government in power, there’s obviously a problem
Wendy-ann M.30/01/2019 11:00
It's because of those rubbish conspiracy vids on YouTube, anyone who doesn't believe this happened is an idiot, I watched eastenders where Dr legg and dot cotton went to see his parents graves and they where covered in nazy graffiti, that hurt my spirit, not only was I sad but it hurt a lot.