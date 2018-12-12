back

Sugar baby site targeting students in the UK

100,000. That's how many students in the UK were convinced to become 'sugar babies' in 2017. This is Simone’s story:

12/12/2018 20:02
  • 62.7k
  • 132

And even more

  1. Improving shopping for people with disabilities

  2. You can taste insects at the Parisian restaurant

  3. Sam Smith comes out as non-binary

  4. How to hack facial recognition technology

  5. Surprising facts about school uniform

  6. MS-13, one of the most dangerous gangs in America

69 comments

  • Sandra W.
    03/09/2019 10:46

    I am in love with you babe

  • Ameh B.
    12/06/2019 10:36

    I love you baby

  • Meryem A.
    21/12/2018 21:10

    Longterm prostitution

  • Juliana S.
    18/12/2018 20:39

    Old minded women, get over this sort of role and become the “man” you are after. Sick 🤮

  • Courtney D.
    17/12/2018 22:35

    u should be a sugar baby!

  • Kassidy K.
    17/12/2018 18:55

    got this one on my fb lol

  • Helena D.
    16/12/2018 13:37

    😂😂😂 next move ?

  • Lynda E.
    16/12/2018 12:20

    So she's a high end prostitute??

  • Jessica F.
    16/12/2018 12:08

    Sara Shokair

  • Julie-Ann B.
    16/12/2018 11:19

    I mean there doesn’t seem to be any negatives 🤷🏻‍♀️

  • Aaiden J.
    16/12/2018 10:28

    say no more

  • Alix M.
    16/12/2018 09:18

    Laura Elizabeth Graham get on it

  • Lily H.
    16/12/2018 09:04

    sorted

  • Sadie L.
    16/12/2018 08:44

    well wtf am I doing then

  • Anah M.
    16/12/2018 01:43

    Zaira Roshan

  • Megan F.
    16/12/2018 01:41

    true tho

  • Maria R.
    16/12/2018 00:54

    Shannon Louise Jones plan?

  • Maclean A.
    15/12/2018 23:32

    that one time at band camp 😂😂😂😂

  • Nicole S.
    15/12/2018 23:25

    that’s you sorted 😂😂😂

  • Alana F.
    15/12/2018 23:13

    can’t believed the filmed my life and I didn’t realise