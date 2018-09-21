The New Union Flag represents UK diversity

"An ever-changing flag to represent the ever-changing nation."\n\nAt a time of national division, this is how one artist says we should celebrate our difference. 🇬🇧
22 comments
Anoif I.31/01/2019 22:07
It's beautiful.
AJ J.23/12/2018 20:12
Calm down folks; it’s simply an ongoing art project. Still, if the comments on here are anything to go by, the art and the artist have been rather successful. Your ‘outrage’ is forming part of that art, so well done all on being an integral part of it. 👍
Angela W.23/12/2018 19:41
So my flag was only visible for 3 seconds. Does the So called artist not know that the Union flag is already multi cultural? That it’s already made from other flags the ones of the British isles
Jason G.24/09/2018 14:16
A complete" its multi cultural bollox paisley bollox.desperate we are hip we are cool " .absolute bollox
Brut UK24/09/2018 13:59
For more, check out facebook.com/gil.mualem.doron.
Patricia M.24/09/2018 12:58
Get stuffed. The Union flag is IT
Dean T.24/09/2018 11:29
So a foreigner wants to change r flag
Dave W.24/09/2018 09:42
And you know where you can stick your idea for our union Jack..
Connor W.24/09/2018 08:39
Well this is the worst thing I've seen in a while. The flag represents the country's in the United Kingdom not other cultures and people
Steven M.24/09/2018 06:59
Total nob.
Dean T.24/09/2018 05:26
Shut the f up. Do not change the flag.
Georgia G.24/09/2018 01:07
Mediocre idea with a crappy design 🤷🏼♀
Joe L.24/09/2018 00:12
We’ve had it for years
Cindy D.23/09/2018 23:21
Leave our flag alone -for God's sake.
Luke J.23/09/2018 21:25
Brilliant idea the union jack as always been a symbol of unity and togetherness so why not let it show unity of all people
Sophie R.23/09/2018 18:11
This is stupid! Soon there will be all countries flags on ours because we’re diverse😡 this is the United Kingdom.. leave the flag alone
Christina T.23/09/2018 18:00
Omg ffs!
Jake L.23/09/2018 17:48
is popping up everywhere these days.
Mick E.23/09/2018 17:43
Join our community means join our flag simples
Bobo D.23/09/2018 15:03
It’s such a good idea