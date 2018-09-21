back

The New Union Flag represents UK diversity

"An ever-changing flag to represent the ever-changing nation." At a time of national division, this is how one artist says we should celebrate our difference. 🇬🇧

21/09/2018 18:43
22 comments

  • Anoif I.
    31/01/2019 22:07

    It's beautiful.

  • AJ J.
    23/12/2018 20:12

    Calm down folks; it’s simply an ongoing art project. Still, if the comments on here are anything to go by, the art and the artist have been rather successful. Your ‘outrage’ is forming part of that art, so well done all on being an integral part of it. 👍

  • Angela W.
    23/12/2018 19:41

    So my flag was only visible for 3 seconds. Does the So called artist not know that the Union flag is already multi cultural? That it’s already made from other flags the ones of the British isles

  • Jason G.
    24/09/2018 14:16

    A complete" its multi cultural bollox paisley bollox.desperate we are hip we are cool " .absolute bollox

  • Brut UK
    24/09/2018 13:59

  • Patricia M.
    24/09/2018 12:58

    Get stuffed. The Union flag is IT

  • Dean T.
    24/09/2018 11:29

    So a foreigner wants to change r flag

  • Dave W.
    24/09/2018 09:42

    And you know where you can stick your idea for our union Jack..

  • Connor W.
    24/09/2018 08:39

    Well this is the worst thing I've seen in a while. The flag represents the country's in the United Kingdom not other cultures and people

  • Steven M.
    24/09/2018 06:59

    Total nob.

  • Dean T.
    24/09/2018 05:26

    Shut the f up. Do not change the flag.

  • Georgia G.
    24/09/2018 01:07

    Mediocre idea with a crappy design 🤷🏼‍♀

  • Joe L.
    24/09/2018 00:12

    We’ve had it for years

  • Cindy D.
    23/09/2018 23:21

    Leave our flag alone -for God's sake.

  • Luke J.
    23/09/2018 21:25

    Brilliant idea the union jack as always been a symbol of unity and togetherness so why not let it show unity of all people

  • Sophie R.
    23/09/2018 18:11

    This is stupid! Soon there will be all countries flags on ours because we’re diverse😡 this is the United Kingdom.. leave the flag alone

  • Christina T.
    23/09/2018 18:00

    Omg ffs!

  • Jake L.
    23/09/2018 17:48

    is popping up everywhere these days.

  • Mick E.
    23/09/2018 17:43

    Join our community means join our flag simples

  • Bobo D.
    23/09/2018 15:03

    It’s such a good idea