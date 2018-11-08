The young Scottish traveller fighting discrimination

Scottish travellers have been persecuted for centuries. David Donaldson is one of them, and this young activist wants change. Here is his story. 💪
23 comments
Zac O.28/11/2018 07:49
If they werent annoying theiving bams and didnt litter everywhere...
Rhys H.19/11/2018 22:19
David Donaldson did your parents hate you not taking the piss but sereously
Stephen M.17/11/2018 13:56
What culture?
Matthew S.16/11/2018 08:57
Well if they didn't steal lead of rooves stopped camping illegally on peoples land and started paying taxes like the test of us it might be different. Oh no I did have to pay council tax it's against my culture
Callum R.15/11/2018 12:50
bingo
Kieran W.13/11/2018 19:29
Scottish travellers have been persecuting settled people for centuries too.
Seth C.12/11/2018 22:12
Maybe anti social behavior as a culture has something to do with it?
Robert J.12/11/2018 10:20
Ask your self am I a traveller
Drew D.10/11/2018 16:43
I have to laugh there are worse people living in some council estates living on benefits and refuse to work , most travellers work hard whether it’s clearing up scrap or winkle picking
Marc K.10/11/2018 10:31
If travellers want to be treated equal and with respect by others, then they have to respect the society, community and laws that regular citizens go by. They could start by tidying up after themselves, pay taxes and buy there own homes like the rest of the working classes have too. Simply instead of being parasites on society. Till then they will always be looked down upon, because that is why they are discriminated against, not because they like to travel.
Ian M.09/11/2018 17:42
Ever been an Englishman in Glasgow?
Annaliese L.09/11/2018 14:54
dis u?
Jack M.09/11/2018 12:27
When I was in high school some travellers set up just down the road, I saw the traveller kids picking on the 1st years more times than I care to remember, and they even broke into the school to set off the fire alarm so the building was evacuated and the fire service's time was wasted by an unnecessary callout, not to mention the absolute state the site was left in with litter etc once they'd moved on. However, just a few miles away there is a purpose-built travellers site where a different group of travellers stay, they've not caused any bother and their neighbours get on well with them. Society can work for travellers if they are willing to follow society's rules and laws. Unfortunately there is a negative stereotype caused by the 1st group I mentioned and this stigma often colours people's opinions of all travellers.
Alan B.09/11/2018 09:12
If you pay tax and abide by the law of the land you will be amazed how people start to understand your views in my experience.
Drew H.09/11/2018 08:09
I loved this guy in Agents of Shield :-P
Podge F.09/11/2018 03:15
My silly silly bastard
Caroline M.09/11/2018 00:43
I support & love it. Every one has a right 2 equality x
Mo I.09/11/2018 00:22
They cost local authorities thousands of tax payers money having to clear up the filth n mess they leave behind they don’t care that they invade other peoples property without permission and dare anyone say anything about there unsociable behaviour they scream racism no they are just selfish people who think the rules of society don’t apply to them
Thomas J.08/11/2018 21:29
I have no problems with Travelers in general just the twats who come here. Drink all day, leave the cans and bottles on the floor don't clear up after themselves, start trouble, pick on young kids, steal and don't leave when they are told too.
Denis C.08/11/2018 21:20
So if you had the same experience but your not a traveller who do you blame then