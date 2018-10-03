Trains in Japan vs. Britain

Will British rail transport ever live up to Japanese standards? 🚆
30 comments
Jon S.01/12/2019 07:26
The difference is, private companies (like the passengers tbh) in Japan have high moral standards and respect for other people. Not just about profit. This approach clearly does not work in the UK
Alex O.01/12/2019 04:12
British rail is a joke. A bad one.
Danny B.30/11/2019 22:07
Imagine stepping on the train in the UK and all of sudden people are trying to shove you on and shut a door behind you 😂 can’t see that going down well.
Musa R.30/11/2019 21:36
Privatisation is bad for our railways we need a complete public ownership of our railways.
Paul M.30/11/2019 21:17
Let’s have real change 🌹❤️
Kai D.30/11/2019 21:15
Prefer Hi Karate..
James C.30/11/2019 18:16
The main problem people forget is not the fact we privatised the railways but who we privatised them to. They have been sold to french companies who hike prices drop services and use the extra cash to subsidise their railways!!
Andy B.30/11/2019 17:17
Bollox
Sid M.30/11/2019 17:09
We would have a good system if we got shut of some chiefs doing nothing on over £100,000 a year, and big boss giving up is big bonuses every year ( don’t no how he as the check we have the worst and one of the most expensive systems about
Chris C.30/11/2019 17:05
I would think not as British Rail ceased to exist a long, long time ago!
Kerry L.30/11/2019 17:01
Never
Oğuz H.30/11/2019 16:30
They should be renationalised.
Liam S.30/11/2019 15:12
There's nothing wrong with eating or drinking on a train, just be considerate and clean up after yourself, maybe a litter fine for people who make mess on trains, and busses and just leave it should apply?
Stuart H.30/11/2019 15:12
I'm sure with 20 days of strikes scheduled in the South of England this December alone, we're proving we're world leaders in something.
Julie M.30/11/2019 13:34
Japan and Britain has two different understanding of what is publicly acceptable... Britain trains will never be better because it s privatise... Stop talking non-sens
Dave G.30/11/2019 12:31
The questions rhetorical right.
Shishu K.15/11/2019 19:55
Japan desperately needs massive influx of migrants and refugees from African and Muslim countries.
Sam G.15/11/2019 16:58
Its not wholly our governments fault our trains are delayed, dirty and otherwise undesirable to use. Next to Japanese we are disgusting.
Nicholas N.15/11/2019 16:00
Never in my lifetime, Or unless the government hired Japanese people to run the train line and I think we could see very big change
Gregor M.15/11/2019 13:11
privatise the whole train system 👀heard it from me first 😂