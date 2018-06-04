back

Meet footballer Zinédine Zidane

He surprised the world - once again - with his decision to quit as coach of Real Madrid C.F. Meet French footballer Zinédine Zidane.

04/06/2018 16:09
  • 75.3k
  • 17

Sports 🏋️‍♀️

13 comments

  • Angel B.
    09/06/2018 02:47

    Verdadera crack

  • Ricardo S.
    09/06/2018 01:00

    Solo eres un jugador q compra los trofeos

  • Dion D.
    08/06/2018 23:41

    20secs in check out where his parents r from 🤣🤣

  • Damon H.
    08/06/2018 21:08

    the story of the goat

  • Jon A.
    07/06/2018 20:39

    The King!

  • Joseph M.
    07/06/2018 11:06

    Best of all time.

  • Barry G.
    06/06/2018 19:45

    Smart man, let's see what the next boy does??

  • Mick O.
    06/06/2018 16:01

    The best of the best

  • Iain T.
    05/06/2018 21:31

    1 word ....CLASS

  • Paul O.
    05/06/2018 20:54

    Gerard O'Hare

  • Gareth L.
    05/06/2018 19:28

    Legend!! Definitely in the best 11 of all time

  • William E.
    05/06/2018 11:03

    Zizou

  • James S.
    04/06/2018 22:51

    In the top 5 best ever .