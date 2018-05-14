A tax on meat to fight climate change?
Meat consumption is surging and CO2 emissions right along with it — which for some countries, could mean a meat tax is coming. 🍖🥩💰
Meat alternatives have begun going mainstream
Could a tax on meat fight climate change? One British investor group says it's inevitable. The growing global population and the increasing urbanization and demand in many parts of the world for a Western-type diet means there's a growing demand for ruminant products. Between 2000 and 2017, global meat consumption grew by 40%. And it could increase 75% could increase more by 2050. But what's wrong with meat? Animal farming is a huge climate change contributor: it produces 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
That's as much as the entire transportation sector. Countries like Sweden, Denmark and Germany are considering meat taxes to reach their Paris Agreement goals. And they could become more common in 5 to 10 years. The idea: to impose "sin taxes, on products deemed harmful to health or to the environment. 180 countries tax tobacco, 60 tax carbon and 25 tax sugar. The taxes have 2 goals, according to advocates: Reduce meat consumption. Like sugar, red meat has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke and diabetes, which Fitch said laid the groundwork for similar taxes. A study by University of Oxford, for example, found introducing the measure could prevent almost 6,000 deaths a year and save nearly $850 million in healthcare costs.
Unlike sugar, however, the justification for restricting people's appetite for meat relates to broader issues than just health, with climate change, deforestation, and ethical concerns all looming large in the minds of consumers. Fund treatment for illnesses linked to overconsumption of meat. A 40% tax According to one study, on beef, a 20% tax on dairy products on chicken would cut down CO2 emissions enough to prevent 500,000 deaths a year. But this measure could also be unfair.
94 comments
Diane C.08/29/2019 21:53
Forheavenssake, that is the LEAST of causing climate change. Go for the EPA is proposing to deregulate the oil and gas industry, to no longer require that new natural gas wells, pipelines and storage facilities include technology to detect and limit leaks of methane — a powerful greenhouse gas, with 28 times the heat trapping effect of carbon dioxide.
Alvin K.08/29/2019 21:23
No its all the ppl on the planet that cut down 999,999,999,999 trees and plant 999,999 and say its no harm and the people killing way more than necessary and so many wastful people
Lisa R.08/22/2019 01:11
NO ONE WANTS TO EAT MEAT ANYMORE!!!!
Billy D.08/20/2019 15:33
You cannot combat the climate, we have no such power, don’t equate the theft by deception via taxes to saving a 4.5 billion year old planet to fit some narrative of an extinction event that will happen regardless whether one way or another....
Carlos H.08/20/2019 13:12
,
Rizwan B.08/20/2019 06:56
no problem you can get cows from india bcuz they worship them and then sell to other countries when they gets old
Nicholas G.08/20/2019 02:20
Sin taxes have never worked, why would this one be any different. All it does is make poor people poorer by adding more money to the cost of living.
Catarina M.08/19/2019 23:11
You also tax cigarettes and people continue to smoke. I'll just keep eatinf my burguers.
Luis H.08/19/2019 21:58
Glad I didn't have kids.
David F.08/19/2019 19:57
Bande de naze ça va changer quoi de faire plus cher.... A oui c'est vrai c'est l'argent qui fait le changement climatique
Daniele F.08/19/2019 18:32
Mavffanculo
Lynn D.08/19/2019 17:55
Why so ppl cant afford it as they cant now.. Raise the livestock old fashioned way instead of a factory
Marguerite R.08/19/2019 17:44
A bit like the landlords glass tax. You were taxed on how many windows were in the house. The poor had one the rich had glass houses
Ian M.08/19/2019 17:40
It wouldn’t though people will still eat it, like the daft sugar tax in the uk just another excuse to tax us 🙈
Siul Z.08/19/2019 17:38
No one is going vegan so look at other ways to save the planet cause not eating meat ain’t one of them ....
Lana L.08/19/2019 17:14
Raise Taxes Make more money to waste while accomplishing NOTHING except making the rich richer
Wassi W.08/19/2019 16:53
u can change so much by using electric they won't make the switch untill they meet their objective
Sergio C.08/19/2019 16:53
Is not the meat 🥩 is the number of humans alive at the same time, is not sustainable.
Wassi W.08/19/2019 16:50
raising the price on things they u don't want the population to have is how they controll u with money uranium for example.
Wassi W.08/19/2019 16:48
so how will that change the weather u mean starving ppl more so they eat less and breed less u making living conditions so deplorable that ppl won't breed Climate control is population control