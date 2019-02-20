back
French NGOs want banks to stop investing in fossil fuels
"Every euro from our savings account should be invested toward the ecological transition, not toward fossil fuels" To regain control over finance, these 2 nonprofits want to pass new legislation in France. This is their law proposal.
02/20/2019 7:27 AM
13 comments
Bayer A.02/28/2019 13:30
Romal G.02/28/2019 13:19
Hamid A.02/28/2019 11:31
Gil D.02/27/2019 07:48
Perhaps the oil biggies haven't ROI'd on fossil fuel investments & cannot as yet put all their funds into green energy systems.
Giebels I.02/23/2019 04:21
Carlos G.02/21/2019 01:14
Of course you can trust the government with your money.
Laurence C.02/21/2019 00:49
Nuclear weapons and Nuclear tests everywhere you CUNTS but no nuclear power plant, what a retard society we have nowdays
Marc J.02/20/2019 21:50
The euro failed right upon implementation. the financial crisis in Europe is not over with= you will abandon the euro soon enough for the American dollar. Mark my words 🇺🇸
Bahwin P.02/20/2019 21:20
don't get emotional about investment, it's not a charity... you can only lose money for so long before you have no more money to lose... but economists do seem to see carbon exchanges in a positive light... let the market rule itself...
Rene C.02/20/2019 16:47
Not just burning fossiles should be stopped but ALL burning!
Ed S.02/20/2019 16:03
Blah blah blah...this is the least of French problems.
Greg B.02/20/2019 15:46
France is going down the toilet , Over taxed citizens are matching in the streets by the 10s of thousands to stop the Global warming green energy BS
Corey S.02/20/2019 14:58
Yes and when France tries to change that yellow vest protest, so its sort of a damned if you do damned if you don't kinda thing.