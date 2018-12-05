back

How to make your own eco-friendly cleansing product

DIY: How to make your own eco-friendly, all-purpose cleansing product. 💦💪

12/05/2018 12:01 PM
  • 25.0k
  • 8

And even more

  1. DIY: How to make an eco-friendly Advent calendar

  2. This French shop offers packaging-free products

  3. Toothbrushes can pollute the environment for over 500 years

  4. 5 good news stories

  5. This low-tech initiative brings light to remote areas

  6. World agriculture is polluting our planet

7 comments

  • Anna F.
    12/07/2018 03:36

    Add the cost of those ingredients! ha :-)

  • Jeanette S.
    12/06/2018 17:38

    They sell black soap in nature shops and health food shops, in bar form. But it contains palm oil.

  • Tania A.
    12/05/2018 18:27

    I've googled black soap, it looks like an expensive trendy scam Thank you I'll keep cleaning with cheap white vinegar and sometimes a bit of baking powder. Works great for me.

  • Mary H.
    12/05/2018 17:07

    Black soap?

  • Domagoj K.
    12/05/2018 15:06

    tiha jeza

  • Natali S.
    12/05/2018 14:02

    Watch it a second time and even spread this word. There are too many cleaners in my cupboard and this will replace almost all of them. I will start today! Thank you so much.

  • Mikka O.
    12/05/2018 13:12

    So why is it not good for stone?