How to make your own eco-friendly cleansing product

DIY: How to make your own eco-friendly, all-purpose cleansing product. 💦💪
7 comments
Anna F.12/07/2018 03:36
Add the cost of those ingredients! ha :-)
Jeanette S.12/06/2018 17:38
They sell black soap in nature shops and health food shops, in bar form. But it contains palm oil.
Tania A.12/05/2018 18:27
I've googled black soap, it looks like an expensive trendy scam Thank you I'll keep cleaning with cheap white vinegar and sometimes a bit of baking powder. Works great for me.
Mary H.12/05/2018 17:07
Black soap?
Domagoj K.12/05/2018 15:06
tiha jeza
Natali S.12/05/2018 14:02
Watch it a second time and even spread this word. There are too many cleaners in my cupboard and this will replace almost all of them. I will start today! Thank you so much.
Mikka O.12/05/2018 13:12
So why is it not good for stone?