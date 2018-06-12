back
In Pennsylvania, Centralia has become a tourist attraction
This Pennsylvania ghost town has been condemned due to a coal mine fire that has been burning since 1962. 🔥
06/12/2018 1:01 PM
181 comments
Kurt T.08/24/2018 00:49
let’s go
Michel D.08/23/2018 04:43
wanna visit - 2 hours away
Garrett I.08/19/2018 21:13
I wake to visit there one day lol
Alex R.08/19/2018 07:57
Anyone else think of Silent Hill
Joe H.08/10/2018 15:37
. U know where this is
Doris C.08/03/2018 12:28
I used to drive thru there too in the 70's & 80's and saw the smoke coming out of vents right along side the road. Coal mining is not a pretty sight.
Ryan D.08/01/2018 01:08
Nick Redmond
Chuck N.07/30/2018 23:57
when you go to pennsylvania
Floyd A.07/30/2018 17:28
Get out the mining machines and start digging
Chantal C.07/27/2018 23:06
is this a real place?
Anthony A.07/27/2018 18:36
This is silent hill lol.
Kara B.07/27/2018 15:15
😲
Ashley H.07/26/2018 22:53
silent hill 👀
Stanley L.07/26/2018 18:18
Michelle Corbett
Anna T.07/26/2018 08:04
let’s go to silent hill
Cole S.07/26/2018 05:38
this is how I like em and I suggest you have em the same
Emmanuel M.07/26/2018 01:30
mutant animals? Conspiracy theory? I think yes 🤔
Pete D.07/26/2018 00:53
the real silent hill lol
Jeremy P.07/25/2018 23:56
this is that town I was telling you about out there. We would go through it when the roads were bad
Jade M.07/25/2018 15:42
let's go?