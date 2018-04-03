Maya Bay's ecosystem is harmed by mass tourism

Famous as the setting of "The Beach" with Leonardo DiCaprio, Maya Bay is about to close to tourists.
Shelley M.05/01/2018 11:51
Was far too many boats going in and out 5 years ago when I went ........the new law should be less than 100 , protect the reefs !
Madeleine C.04/06/2018 16:59
cái này cho update mục môi trường quá hay
Christina M.04/06/2018 07:47
Should close for longer 😞
Francky W.04/05/2018 21:49
GOOD...
John M.04/04/2018 23:30
, this one
Lauren S.04/04/2018 00:52
next year human impact
Lillian C.04/04/2018 00:27
so beautiful
Emma G.04/03/2018 23:02
Claire H.04/03/2018 22:19
Good
Michelle M.04/03/2018 21:45
So they should!
Marcelle S.04/03/2018 21:43
Should allow half that many boats.
Louis G.04/03/2018 21:01
Le tourisme de masse est destructeur ...
Jenny K.04/03/2018 19:43
Do you know when?
Adam B.04/03/2018 17:37
Shaun Lewis