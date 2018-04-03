back

Maya Bay's ecosystem is harmed by mass tourism

Famous as the setting of "The Beach" with Leonardo DiCaprio, Maya Bay is about to close to tourists.

04/03/2018 4:34 PM
  • 11.9k
  • 15

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

14 comments

  • Shelley M.
    05/01/2018 11:51

    Was far too many boats going in and out 5 years ago when I went ........the new law should be less than 100 , protect the reefs !

  • Madeleine C.
    04/06/2018 16:59

    cái này cho update mục môi trường quá hay

  • Christina M.
    04/06/2018 07:47

    Should close for longer 😞

  • Francky W.
    04/05/2018 21:49

    GOOD...

  • John M.
    04/04/2018 23:30

    , this one

  • Lauren S.
    04/04/2018 00:52

    next year human impact

  • Lillian C.
    04/04/2018 00:27

    so beautiful

  • Emma G.
    04/03/2018 23:02

    n

  • Claire H.
    04/03/2018 22:19

    Good

  • Michelle M.
    04/03/2018 21:45

    So they should!

  • Marcelle S.
    04/03/2018 21:43

    Should allow half that many boats.

  • Louis G.
    04/03/2018 21:01

    Le tourisme de masse est destructeur ...

  • Jenny K.
    04/03/2018 19:43

    Do you know when?

  • Adam B.
    04/03/2018 17:37

    Shaun Lewis