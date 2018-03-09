back

Some alternatives to disposable pens

If you were about to throw away your disposable pen, think again. ✍️♻️

19 comments

  • Shariff S.
    10/21/2019 18:59

    Are we must have a system, if you buy a pen - must give a old pen. 🙏

  • Ahmad C.
    09/11/2019 08:16

    👌👍

  • Keerthanaa K.
    09/09/2019 18:18

    Using fountain pens would be the most sustainable option. A good quality pen lasts a lot of years and the fountain pen ink comes in a glass bottle and for me, one bottle lasts an entire academic year.

  • Akira K.
    09/09/2019 16:56

    Use more pencils.

  • Ryda S.
    09/08/2019 05:52

    Wow

  • Jyaefuri C.
    09/08/2019 00:07

    Plastic...

  • Ron C.
    09/07/2019 20:47

    I have two refillable pens. One I've had for 6 years, the other for at least ten. I've never been much of a pen user, so that's about when I transitioned to pen usage. The mechanical pencils I have, however, are ancient! I have two that are at least 25 years old, and one that could be up to 35! I'm sure I'll die before I ever need to buy another writing utensil. 👴

  • Paola M.
    09/07/2019 20:12

    🖋 fountain pen with catrigde

  • Prabal B.
    09/07/2019 18:52

    can you please suggest something better option against stapler pins? they are small and thrown at dustbins which harms cattles.

  • Geoff E.
    09/07/2019 18:35

    I use BIC pens and discard them when they are empty. They are placed in the Rigid Plastic recyle category.

  • Dana K.
    09/07/2019 18:27

    I can never find the refills I need for mine. It's so frustrating!

  • Rimla T.
    09/07/2019 18:19

  • Maeike K.
    10/21/2018 01:59

    Itske Kiers-van Keulen

  • Richard W.
    10/18/2018 03:38

    everybody needs to switch to fountain pen!

  • Lisa B.
    10/17/2018 23:47

    Use a pencil

  • Brenda B.
    10/17/2018 22:15

    We can assume anything disposable is very bad for the environment. It has not always been like this. Let's get smarter, people. Don't be so easily brain-washed by the media. Easier is usually a bad idea.

  • Marc K.
    10/17/2018 19:42

    Use a pencil... works everywere...

  • John S.
    10/17/2018 19:31

    Buy a decent pen, and hold onto it. It will last your lifetime and whoever you pass it on to. Refills are cheaper than most plastic pens.

  • Jeanette S.
    10/17/2018 18:39

    Bic test on animals.