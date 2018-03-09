back
Some alternatives to disposable pens
If you were about to throw away your disposable pen, think again. ✍️♻️
Shariff S.10/21/2019 18:59
Are we must have a system, if you buy a pen - must give a old pen. 🙏
Ahmad C.09/11/2019 08:16
Keerthanaa K.09/09/2019 18:18
Using fountain pens would be the most sustainable option. A good quality pen lasts a lot of years and the fountain pen ink comes in a glass bottle and for me, one bottle lasts an entire academic year.
Akira K.09/09/2019 16:56
Use more pencils.
Ryda S.09/08/2019 05:52
Jyaefuri C.09/08/2019 00:07
Ron C.09/07/2019 20:47
I have two refillable pens. One I've had for 6 years, the other for at least ten. I've never been much of a pen user, so that's about when I transitioned to pen usage. The mechanical pencils I have, however, are ancient! I have two that are at least 25 years old, and one that could be up to 35! I'm sure I'll die before I ever need to buy another writing utensil. 👴
Paola M.09/07/2019 20:12
🖋 fountain pen with catrigde
Prabal B.09/07/2019 18:52
can you please suggest something better option against stapler pins? they are small and thrown at dustbins which harms cattles.
Geoff E.09/07/2019 18:35
I use BIC pens and discard them when they are empty. They are placed in the Rigid Plastic recyle category.
Dana K.09/07/2019 18:27
I can never find the refills I need for mine. It's so frustrating!
Rimla T.09/07/2019 18:19
Maeike K.10/21/2018 01:59
Richard W.10/18/2018 03:38
everybody needs to switch to fountain pen!
Lisa B.10/17/2018 23:47
Use a pencil
Brenda B.10/17/2018 22:15
We can assume anything disposable is very bad for the environment. It has not always been like this. Let's get smarter, people. Don't be so easily brain-washed by the media. Easier is usually a bad idea.
Marc K.10/17/2018 19:42
Use a pencil... works everywere...
John S.10/17/2018 19:31
Buy a decent pen, and hold onto it. It will last your lifetime and whoever you pass it on to. Refills are cheaper than most plastic pens.
Jeanette S.10/17/2018 18:39
Bic test on animals.