Soon California will sell cruelty-free cosmetics only

As of January 1st, 2020 in California, a new law will require all cosmetic companies to be "cruelty-free".

09/18/2018 10:36 AM
5 comments

  • Haris H.
    09/19/2018 23:45

    Da tepitam

  • Pam S.
    09/18/2018 22:14

    What a tragic shame that this continues to go on,

  • Rosina G.
    09/18/2018 16:18

    Why is barbaric custom still going on animals do not use make up or shampoo so why make them suffer for the sake of Humans

  • DrNeeraj G.
    09/18/2018 14:46

    finally begins Human race enlightenment hope it dont take a century.

  • Melvana L.
    09/18/2018 11:41

    Its about time somebody started this. Thank you Calif.