back
Soon California will sell cruelty-free cosmetics only
As of January 1st, 2020 in California, a new law will require all cosmetic companies to be "cruelty-free".
09/18/2018 10:36 AM
- 24.8k
- 268
- 6
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
5 comments
Haris H.09/19/2018 23:45
Da tepitam
Pam S.09/18/2018 22:14
What a tragic shame that this continues to go on,
Rosina G.09/18/2018 16:18
Why is barbaric custom still going on animals do not use make up or shampoo so why make them suffer for the sake of Humans
DrNeeraj G.09/18/2018 14:46
finally begins Human race enlightenment hope it dont take a century.
Melvana L.09/18/2018 11:41
Its about time somebody started this. Thank you Calif.