back

This French farmer is testing alternative agricultural practices

No synthetic pesticides, no ploughing, livestock grazing… This French farmer believes that a shift in agricultural practices is necessary. These are the techniques he is testing in the south-west of France.

10/01/2019 4:01 PM
  • 517.8k
  • 65

And even more

  1. How to make eco-friendly Christmas decorations

  2. How to choose your Christmas tree

  3. DIY: How to make an eco-friendly Advent calendar

  4. Freetown is taking action against climate change

  5. Low-tech initiatives: Transforming waste into compost using flies

  6. This French shop offers packaging-free products

35 comments

  • Faleh S.
    10/31/2019 22:40

    Ñkon

  • Luis B.
    10/29/2019 23:33

    Que bien presentado felicitaciones.

  • هشام ي.
    10/22/2019 20:11

    بسم الله ما شاء الله

  • Banjade S.
    10/22/2019 04:21

    All the best

  • German P.
    10/20/2019 20:52

    Por favor en español

  • Ali M.
    10/20/2019 19:39

    b

  • Mercy B.
    10/20/2019 13:05

    Good farming that is beautiful garden

  • سعدون ا.
    10/18/2019 20:27

    All the best

  • Charlie L.
    10/17/2019 01:46

    Love this.

  • Moussa S.
    10/16/2019 23:45

    775473446

  • Sadha S.
    10/16/2019 13:35

    ..

  • Suna G.
    10/14/2019 06:05

    lala

  • Suna G.
    10/14/2019 06:04

    hoti

  • Gonzalo M.
    10/13/2019 00:49

    my father in law has been doing that for years.

  • Rochdi R.
    10/11/2019 23:35

    Svp le pourcentages de dose de semi de mélanges vesce avoine

  • دلسوز غ.
    10/11/2019 04:48

    Good tor👍

  • CAbdiraxman A.
    10/10/2019 23:00

    Soon is not my lebol

  • Rusgan V.
    10/10/2019 05:50

    So good, it is perfect work

  • Fahim C.
    10/10/2019 00:01

    Good for

  • Rémy M.
    10/07/2019 14:55

    Bonjour j'adore tout ça