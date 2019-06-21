back

This French initiative is reviving the deposit container system

Reusable glass containers to reduce trash created by take-out orders. That's the service provided by this French initiative. And several restaurants have already adopted their system. This is how it works.

06/21/2019 10:37 AM
32 comments

  • Hoda N.
    07/01/2019 01:24

    Très bien formidable

  • Leandro V.
    06/30/2019 19:04

    Buenísimo.

  • Lhadj B.
    06/30/2019 17:10

    .

  • Taib S.
    06/30/2019 14:25

    Good job 👍👍

  • Amati S.
    06/30/2019 12:54

    Good job let us save the planet👏

  • Thierno B.
    06/29/2019 22:28

    A

  • Thierry-andre M.
    06/29/2019 00:53

    Un restaurant est un établissement de commerce où l'on sert des plats préparés et des boissons à consommer sur place, en échange d'un paiement.

  • Youcef Z.
    06/28/2019 15:28

    Moh

  • Rubbal S.
    06/28/2019 14:14

    That's really cool, Save Earth

  • Sĕnõr M.
    06/27/2019 19:17

    Une très bonne initiative chapeau bas à vous tous !!

  • János H.
    06/26/2019 17:01

    BONEGA IDEO !!!

  • Ben P.
    06/26/2019 16:33

    Paper containers aren't bad. They need to be degradable though. And they need to be recycled.

  • Iñaki A.
    06/24/2019 14:22

    They do something similar but better in India with the dabbawala boys, long time ago.

  • Alpha K.
    06/24/2019 11:41

    L'idée fantastique courage

  • Jeannie L.
    06/23/2019 19:20

    http://chng.it/gWqXmsHQ

  • Gabriela C.
    06/23/2019 03:58

    ISBBETTER THAT THE RESTAURANT PEAK OR SELECT A DAY TO CLEAN THE GLASS CONTAINERS BUT WITH ALL THE PEOPLE OR PAY SOMEONE TO WASH ALL

  • Carole B.
    06/22/2019 16:08

    Have you noticed that all the best ideas are people led? Governments and corporations only respond in a reactive way to consumer pressure, they don't innovate or be proactive.

  • Patricia M.
    06/22/2019 16:05

    No creen que esto es un círculo vicioso ??? Reutilizas trastes los cuales debes lavar gastando agua y utilizando jabón.

  • Sheila J.
    06/22/2019 10:30

    Brilliant idea! The French are so good at that sort of thing. The Brits seem unable to even return glass milk bottles!

  • Catharina H.
    06/22/2019 08:16

    Dat is handig en ook proper, goed zo!