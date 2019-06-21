back
This French initiative is reviving the deposit container system
Reusable glass containers to reduce trash created by take-out orders. That's the service provided by this French initiative. And several restaurants have already adopted their system. This is how it works.
06/21/2019 10:37 AM
32 comments
Hoda N.07/01/2019 01:24
Très bien formidable
Leandro V.06/30/2019 19:04
Buenísimo.
Lhadj B.06/30/2019 17:10
Taib S.06/30/2019 14:25
Good job 👍👍
Amati S.06/30/2019 12:54
Good job let us save the planet👏
Thierno B.06/29/2019 22:28
Thierry-andre M.06/29/2019 00:53
Un restaurant est un établissement de commerce où l'on sert des plats préparés et des boissons à consommer sur place, en échange d'un paiement.
Youcef Z.06/28/2019 15:28
Rubbal S.06/28/2019 14:14
That's really cool, Save Earth
Sĕnõr M.06/27/2019 19:17
Une très bonne initiative chapeau bas à vous tous !!
János H.06/26/2019 17:01
BONEGA IDEO !!!
Ben P.06/26/2019 16:33
Paper containers aren't bad. They need to be degradable though. And they need to be recycled.
Iñaki A.06/24/2019 14:22
They do something similar but better in India with the dabbawala boys, long time ago.
Alpha K.06/24/2019 11:41
L'idée fantastique courage
Jeannie L.06/23/2019 19:20
Gabriela C.06/23/2019 03:58
ISBBETTER THAT THE RESTAURANT PEAK OR SELECT A DAY TO CLEAN THE GLASS CONTAINERS BUT WITH ALL THE PEOPLE OR PAY SOMEONE TO WASH ALL
Carole B.06/22/2019 16:08
Have you noticed that all the best ideas are people led? Governments and corporations only respond in a reactive way to consumer pressure, they don't innovate or be proactive.
Patricia M.06/22/2019 16:05
No creen que esto es un círculo vicioso ??? Reutilizas trastes los cuales debes lavar gastando agua y utilizando jabón.
Sheila J.06/22/2019 10:30
Brilliant idea! The French are so good at that sort of thing. The Brits seem unable to even return glass milk bottles!
Catharina H.06/22/2019 08:16
Dat is handig en ook proper, goed zo!