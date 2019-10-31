TBT: Halloween at the White House

Most politicians don’t dress up

Halloween at the White House is a tradition each president has done it in their own style. It has been a fun family-filled tradition hosted by various presidents over the past six decades, since the Eisenhower era. And while the holiday has been particularly central for presidents with young children -- the Kennedys, Obamas, the Carters to name a few -- many of the past presidents put their own spin on the holiday celebrations!

A viral moment was caught as President and Melania Trump handed out candy to local children. The president and first lady passed out candy to costumed children from military families and local elementary schools at a pre-Halloween event that evening, according to CNN. When a child dressed in an inflatable minion costume from the film “Despicable Me” approached President Trump, the viral exchange took place, as first shared by Sky News.

The Obamas hosted a trick-or-treat every year, too. The Obamas were known for their elaborately themed Halloween parties that they threw for both children and military families alike. It was estimated that more than 2,600 children had attended their 2009 party, where they were greeted by the smiling first couple and treated to "Alice in Wonderland" themed food. First lady Michelle Obama dressed as a cat for the occasion, but in the subsequent years, opted for orange-themed looks.

Most politicians don’t dress up, but the Clintons did host a Halloween ball dressed up former president and first lady James and Dolley Madison. However, the hottest Halloween parties in D.C. in the 1990s used to be hosted by Al and Tipper Gore. Even on the 1992 campaign trail with George H. W. Bush Halloween crept in. The White House can be seen around this time of year decorated with spooky trees, pumpkins and orange lights.

