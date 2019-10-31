#TBT: Halloween at the White House
When it comes to greeting trick-or-treaters, are you more of an Obama or a Trump? 👻🎃🕷️
Most politicians don’t dress up
Halloween at the White House is a tradition each president has done it in their own style. It has been a fun family-filled tradition hosted by various presidents over the past six decades, since the Eisenhower era. And while the holiday has been particularly central for presidents with young children -- the Kennedys, Obamas, the Carters to name a few -- many of the past presidents put their own spin on the holiday celebrations!
A viral moment was caught as President and Melania Trump handed out candy to local children. The president and first lady passed out candy to costumed children from military families and local elementary schools at a pre-Halloween event that evening, according to CNN. When a child dressed in an inflatable minion costume from the film “Despicable Me” approached President Trump, the viral exchange took place, as first shared by Sky News.
The Obamas hosted a trick-or-treat every year, too. The Obamas were known for their elaborately themed Halloween parties that they threw for both children and military families alike. It was estimated that more than 2,600 children had attended their 2009 party, where they were greeted by the smiling first couple and treated to "Alice in Wonderland" themed food. First lady Michelle Obama dressed as a cat for the occasion, but in the subsequent years, opted for orange-themed looks.
Most politicians don’t dress up, but the Clintons did host a Halloween ball dressed up former president and first lady James and Dolley Madison. However, the hottest Halloween parties in D.C. in the 1990s used to be hosted by Al and Tipper Gore. Even on the 1992 campaign trail with George H. W. Bush Halloween crept in. The White House can be seen around this time of year decorated with spooky trees, pumpkins and orange lights.
Brut.
- 860.3k
- 3.0k
- 479
349 comments
Brian S.11/25/2019 17:43
Can you tell the difference between the decor. Big ghetto hoochie momma Michelle seems like she left it up to the staff to put up black and white balloons. As where our Fist lady Melania had her personal touch on each classy piece.
Niksa M.11/11/2019 00:40
I’m sorry but the minion thing was kinda funny 😂😂😂
Teresa C.11/10/2019 23:23
Obama knows he is on camera and wants to be center of attention.
Jeffery S.11/10/2019 02:15
I wish I did'en hav to see these two on My I mean MY phone stealing free advertising.Trump is BROKE.WATCH IT'S GOING TO COME OUT THAT'S Y THA SOB.DON'T WANT EVERYONE TO SEE HIS TAXES.RUSSIA HAS LOANED THA SNAKE MONEY FOR YEAR'S.THE BANK'S HERE WILL NOT GIVE TRUMP A LOAN.HADEN IN YEAR'S.THA SNAKE'S MONEY IF ANY ARE IN RUSSIA.IT'S GOING TO COME OUT.
Gerardo S.11/09/2019 12:01
Ni para eso sirve no tiene gracia para convivir con los niños
Lianny M.11/09/2019 03:06
me dio risa 😂😂
Adyson P.11/08/2019 13:08
I need the obamas back!!! 😭😭
Vickie L.11/08/2019 04:25
Obama
Meghan M.11/07/2019 22:11
Well, image having MILLIONS of people watching you!🤣
William G.11/07/2019 22:07
They were both nice. Trump is more of a business men. Less emotion and more straight to the point. He was polite. Obama is good with kids. Kinda reaching here to make trump look bad.
Eric D.11/07/2019 22:02
Only stupid people will like Trump.
Rebecca D.11/07/2019 21:57
Trump is me trying to interact with children.
Haley S.11/07/2019 21:28
“She’s Japanese “ 🤡
Jason F.11/07/2019 21:26
Trump
Denise G.11/07/2019 21:23
.. I don’t care who the president is LONG AS THEY LOWER THE TAXES ! .. stuff don’t make no sense
Roberto R.11/07/2019 20:40
I bet Trump ain’t gonna be nice to Mexican kids😡
Shea M.11/07/2019 20:23
just watch the first clip
Chevy'Rydin R.11/07/2019 20:15
Never ever compare Mr.Obama with the clown Trump
Erik B.11/07/2019 20:02
Thank god trump's going to win again. I just came from the future and the Obamas and Clinton's are in the reopened Guantanamo bay maximum security bread n waterboarding prison for traitors of the Trump's American swamp cleaning administration. More to come.....
Paula A.11/07/2019 19:43
￼The difference is Obama did things right and honest and was gracious. Can’t say the same for the Donald￼