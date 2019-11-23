back
3 monkeys with unusual colors
Bright red face, blue butt, orange mane… These colors are unusual for animals, but these 3 monkeys wear them well. 😏
11/23/2019 7:50 AM
- 42.5k
- 711
- 16
And even more
These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
12 comments
Gilbert P.11/24/2019 06:40
wahhhhh
Jeanine S.11/23/2019 22:27
Interesting
Mira M.11/23/2019 20:32
Amazing
Mira M.11/23/2019 20:28
Beautiful
Carol M.11/23/2019 12:49
Thank you for giving fascinating facts!
Stephanie H.11/23/2019 11:22
Mandrills can be fuckin vicious!
Lee H.11/23/2019 10:56
Colors are main attraction for females, right??
Timos G.11/23/2019 10:47
το 2
Zainab A.11/23/2019 09:27
😍
Go G.11/23/2019 08:56
Baby gibbons are bright orange too, it's getting darker as they grow up
Anj G.11/23/2019 08:39
Number 3 Monkeys adorbs
Ralph Q.11/23/2019 07:39
Thanos monkey