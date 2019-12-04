back

3 wonders found in Indonesia

A funny-looking bird with a banana-shaped horn, a huge plant which only blooms every 10 years on average… Here a 3 wonders found in Indonesia.

12/04/2019 7:48 AM
  • 28.0k
  • 15

Earth

  1. What are the purposes of pine cones?

  2. 3 of the most beautiful waterfalls in the world

  3. Discover the biggest flower on Earth

  4. Svartifoss Waterfall, a stunning place in South Iceland

  5. Mount Roraima, a mountain surrounded by clouds

  6. 3 wonders found in Indonesia

13 comments

  • Syafi'i A.
    5 days

    Aku tresno Indonesia ❤️❤️

  • Mohd H.
    5 days

    Burung kenyalang hornbill is symbol of sarawak state malaysia

  • Ary Y.
    12/09/2019 19:43

    I 💝 Indonesia 😘

  • Jorge D.
    12/07/2019 07:30

    Una maravilla..muy parecido al calao

  • Enrique C.
    12/07/2019 02:49

    Mira la maravilla 3

  • Aditya N.
    12/06/2019 13:17

    I’m proud because I’m Indonesian 🇮🇩

  • Arik M.
    12/06/2019 13:16

    Wonderful of our country 🇲🇨

  • Mary H.
    12/05/2019 21:23

    Is that a corpse plant?

  • Ne R.
    12/05/2019 12:38

    Wow nice to know that there are endangered flaura&fauna in d country..

  • Georgina N.
    12/05/2019 10:53

    Amazingly beautiful 🙂

  • Jeanine S.
    12/05/2019 10:48

    Interesting

  • Alina V.
    12/05/2019 09:29

    Nr.2

  • Herbert J.
    12/05/2019 08:34

    this is in line with cassowary that also has a casque . is this bird a dinosaur?