A stork love story

These two storks have kept their love alive for over 15 years. ❤️ (via Brut nature)

02/29/2020 6:12 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 2:11 PM

6 comments

  • Yolanda C.
    03/04/2020 01:40

    Such sweetness

  • Leanne S.
    03/02/2020 00:31

    Been to Croatia .Beautiful country ..

  • Safia A.
    03/01/2020 09:44

    O my dear stork only 15 years I kept my love 65 years

  • Bontle H.
    02/29/2020 19:43

  • Ron H.
    02/29/2020 19:41

    Bob, are you going to see Mavis or Robyn Hitchcock?

  • Marta P.
    02/29/2020 19:23

    17 years, but Malena's caretaker Stjepan Vokić said something went wrong last year, and Klepetan probably won't be coming back..

